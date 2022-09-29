As previously reported by REVOLT, fans around the world were utterly shocked to learn of Coolio’s sudden passing yesterday (Sept. 28). The hip hop pioneer, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was 59 years old at the time of his death.

TMZ shared that “Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come [out] after a while … the friend kept calling for him, and eventually went in and found Coolio laying on the floor.” The incident happened in downtown Los Angeles. Preliminary findings suggested he died due to cardiac arrest, however, an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Today (Sept. 29), more details have become available. Sources say once EMTs arrived on the scene, paramedics tried to revive the star for 45 minutes. After more than half an hour of CPR, Coolio was pronounced dead.

Coolio saw major success in the 1990s. His hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise” was released in 1995. In July, the song’s music video reached over a billion views on YouTube. Nearly three decades after its release, the track was still as popular as ever. The tune was featured on the Dangerous Minds soundtrack. Lead actress of the film, Michelle Pfeiffer, shared a message following the news of his death.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist [Coolio]. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know, I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack — which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. Thirty years later, I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr,” Pfeiffer wrote.

In addition to his contributions to film, Coolio also rapped on the theme song to the hit Nickelodeon comedy series “Kenan & Kel.” The show debuted in 1996 and ran until 2000. One fan tweeted, “The way TV and hip hop were so connected in the 90s is something I’ll never forget. And it gave us one of the best songs in the ‘Kenan & Kel’ theme by Coolio. Rest in peace.”

Even in 2022, the rap legend was still going strong. His manager shared that the artist had shows scheduled in Germany this weekend. On Sept. 18, Coolio hit the stage for Riot Fest in Chicago. He closed out the three-day festival weekend. “RIP Coolio. Thank you for everything,” the festival’s official Twitter account wrote today.

the way tv and hip-hop were so connected in the 90s is something i’ll never forget. and it gave us one of the best songs in the kenan and kel theme by coolio. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/D4t9H28b1e — nadirah (@hinadirah) September 29, 2022