Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.05.2022

Fans believe NBA YoungBoy may be coming for Nick Cannon’s spot after he seemingly announced that he has a baby on the way.

After the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, shared a photo of his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle’s baby bump on Sunday (Sept. 4), people began to wonder if the “I Hate YoungBoy” emcee will soon be a father of nine. The caption on the post read, “Dåñgērøùš Łōvê” and was accompanied by an image of him taking a mirror selfie with two of his children. The Baton Rouge native is reportedly the father of eight children with seven different women. His team includes five sons and three daughters. Last year, he welcomed his youngest daughter with Mychelle.

Following the news, fans took to Twitter comparing the Last Slimeto rapper to Nick Cannon, whose army of children continues to grow with each year. “Didn’t know NBA YoungBoy and Nick Cannon were on a Versus,” wrote one user. “Doing Nick Cannon numbers at 22 years of age is insane,” said another. After he disabled his Instagram account, and his mother shared hints about Realer 2, fans also suspect that YoungBoy is set to drop a new album tonight (Sept. 5).

As previously reported by REVOLT, The Game compared the “Right Foot Creep” lyricist to Tupac during a recent interview. “NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac of this generation,” said the “Hate It Or Love It” emcee. “Sometimes you see an 18-year-old kid say, ‘NBA YoungBoy is better than Tupac,’ it’s not because he actually is or Tupac is better than NBA YoungBoy. It’s just the Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant/LeBron James thing. It’s different eras of greatness.”

In 2021, YoungBoy made history as the first hip hop artist to release a No. 1 album in three consecutive years. He also joined the likes of Tupac and Lil Wayne as the third rapper with a No. 1 album on the charts while being incarcerated thanks to his Sincerely, Kentrell project.

Check out the reactions to NBA YoungBoy’s baby announcement news below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
NBA YoungBoy
Nick Cannon

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole want more Black men to obtain life insurance

We’re shining a light on Derrick Hayes, the owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. He’s teaming ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.02.2022
View More