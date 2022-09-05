Fans believe NBA YoungBoy may be coming for Nick Cannon’s spot after he seemingly announced that he has a baby on the way.

After the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, shared a photo of his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle’s baby bump on Sunday (Sept. 4), people began to wonder if the “I Hate YoungBoy” emcee will soon be a father of nine. The caption on the post read, “Dåñgērøùš Łōvê” and was accompanied by an image of him taking a mirror selfie with two of his children. The Baton Rouge native is reportedly the father of eight children with seven different women. His team includes five sons and three daughters. Last year, he welcomed his youngest daughter with Mychelle.

Following the news, fans took to Twitter comparing the Last Slimeto rapper to Nick Cannon, whose army of children continues to grow with each year. “Didn’t know NBA YoungBoy and Nick Cannon were on a Versus,” wrote one user. “Doing Nick Cannon numbers at 22 years of age is insane,” said another. After he disabled his Instagram account, and his mother shared hints about Realer 2, fans also suspect that YoungBoy is set to drop a new album tonight (Sept. 5).

Doing Nick Cannon numbers at 22 years of age is insane https://t.co/uch2YIxaOl — Wongisimo (@whereswongo) September 5, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, The Game compared the “Right Foot Creep” lyricist to Tupac during a recent interview. “NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac of this generation,” said the “Hate It Or Love It” emcee. “Sometimes you see an 18-year-old kid say, ‘NBA YoungBoy is better than Tupac,’ it’s not because he actually is or Tupac is better than NBA YoungBoy. It’s just the Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant/LeBron James thing. It’s different eras of greatness.”

In 2021, YoungBoy made history as the first hip hop artist to release a No. 1 album in three consecutive years. He also joined the likes of Tupac and Lil Wayne as the third rapper with a No. 1 album on the charts while being incarcerated thanks to his Sincerely, Kentrell project.

Check out the reactions to NBA YoungBoy’s baby announcement news below.

Didn’t know NBA YoungBoy and Nick Cannon were on a Versus https://t.co/S6blADwWBl — Jai’Kel (@slimprodigee) September 5, 2022

nba youngboy must be creating a federal army or something — treystation (@itstreyduh) September 5, 2022

the world will be ran by descendants of nba youngboy, future, & nick cannon soon https://t.co/xUh5LPvzjM — tay🫗 (@tayouttahere) September 5, 2022

NBA YoungBoy FaceTiming his children pic.twitter.com/mW3ZgxdgNa — Breyon (@FreeBre_88) September 5, 2022

nick canon got 24 hours to respond https://t.co/wtv9GLjjfq — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 5, 2022

the entire black race is going to consist of NBA youngboy, keke wyatt, and nick cannon offspring… https://t.co/RHS9XgcNo8 — Sucka  (@SUCXAWORLD) September 5, 2022

Is Nick Cannon & NBA Youngboy having a child Verzuz battle or sum 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 — Panoramic (@Dr_Kingsley) September 5, 2022

NBA Youngboy & Future fans will NEVER starve, those child support payments got them in the studio doing overtime 💀💀 — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) September 5, 2022