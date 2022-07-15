NBA YoungBoy fans are celebrating a big win for their favorite rapper today following a previous federal gun charge (July 14).

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Louisiana native no longer faces a prison sentence following a federal gun case in Los Angeles. In March 2021 YoungBoy was arrested after allegedly having an outstanding warrant and law enforcement’s claims that an FN .45 pistol was found in his vehicle.

The 22-year-old entertainer walked out of the courthouse with all smiles alongside his defense team who argued that there was not enough evidence to link YoungBoy to the weapon.

“They have no fingerprint evidence to submit to you that indicates that he handled that firearm. They will not have any DNA evidence that they can present to you that will indicate that his DNA is on that firearm.” said his lawyer, James P. Manasseh. “In fact, what they’re going to show is that there are five different DNA profiles on that gun. So many that they can’t really identify and say whose might have been on it.”

The moment fans outside found out NBA Youngboy was innocent and that he beat the feds. pic.twitter.com/KJUj7AzGpV — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 15, 2022

Much like YoungBoy, his fans are relieved to hear the news. Some folks even pulled up to the LA courthouse to pledge their support for the “Make No Sense” emcee.

“NBA YoungBoy just beat another case,” wrote one Twitter user. A fan account for the rapper shared a quote from one of his attorneys. “A lot of people gets brought up on federal charges and they start turning into somebody else, but NBA YoungBoy gets hit with it and he didn’t fold,” said the tweet.

“a lot of people gets brought up on federal charges and they start turning into somebody else, but nba youngboy gets hit with it and he didn’t fold” — via @lawyer4workers. pic.twitter.com/iA4Pa4lo0j — Youngboy Access (@AccessYoungboy) July 15, 2022

