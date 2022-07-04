Next month, NBA YoungBoy will unveil his latest studio LP The Last Slimeto. The project will contain 30 songs, including previously released standouts like “I Hate YoungBoy” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” “I Got The Bag,” and “Don’t Rate Me” with Quavo. Over the weekend, the Baton Rouge emcee added to that with “Feel Good,” an ode to wealth and love (or lust) over production from Jason Goldberg, Audio Jacc, and VenoTheBuilder:

“Gucci socks and Dior flops, tennis chain, no Cuban links, I got power wit’ this .50 Glock, make you take off all your Cuban links, jump out, pop out, let off shots, I don’t usually think, nah, nah, barely know her but she think that I’ll buy her anything, hell nah, bend her over, I see what her tail ’bout, and I speed up, domestic, you think I treat her the way that pussy get beat up, dance around like Raven, you my cheetah, like when I let her stay in, oh, she can kick her feet up…”

Directed by LouieKnows, the accompanying clip for “Feel Good” matches some of YoungBoy‘s more recent videos, specifically in regards to keeping things at what’s presumed to be his current Utah residence. Viewers can catch shots of YoungBoy in different outfits, performing his rhymes in different locations throughout his high-end residence.

Upon its eventual arrival, The Last Slimeto will follow last January’s Colors, a 19-track project with a single assist from Quando Rondo. That project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 with 79,000 album equivalent units sold during the first week of its release. As previously reported by REVOLT, Slimeto will also be Youngboy’s final album under Atlantic Records — the rapper reportedly turned down a $25 million offer to re-sign with the label. Press play on “Feel Good” below.