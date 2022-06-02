Quando Rondo has been keeping a steady pace in terms of releases so far this year. Within the last few weeks, he has dropped off solid offerings like “Jakiyah,” “Dead Wrong,” and “24,” the last of which pays homage to the late legend Kobe Bryant.

This week, Quando returns to share “War Baby,” a melodic new offering that arrived paired with a visual filmed by frequent collaborator Ace The Shooter. In the song, the Georgia-bred artist speaks on his humble beginnings over some production courtesy of Cxbgocrazy:

Gas station, dirty up the soda bottle, when I went over your love, I thought I hit the lotto/ I say through the mud, I had to walk, nobody followed/ Just done some prop’, and Fendi goggles for my red-eye poured out a broken Henny bottle for the dead guys (Dead guys)/ 10, 27, my whole roster duckin’ fed’ time

We be steady steppin’, wet they block up, make the hеadline, glocks and Smith & Wessons/ All my weapons camе with led lights (Uh-huh, grrah) hundred thousand dollars on the neck can shine, no headlight (Yeah)/ I just got a feti’ for that fetish, chase them dead guys/ I know she wonder why I vanish

In a past interview with ItsBizkit for REVOLT’s “Wow That’s Crzy” series, Quando spoke a bit about how signing with YoungBoy Never Broke Again was a big factor in his career success: “It was really just a grind … With the help of my label, with the help of NBA [Youngboy], with the help of everyone in my corner, I feel like I got the fans … I feel like I got to keep grinding to get them amazed and really have them in a headlock.”

Be sure to press play on Quando Rondo’s brand new “War Baby” single down below.