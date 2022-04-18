Quando Rondo has been steadily sticking to a consistent schedule of releases so far this year. Within the last few weeks, he has dropped off solid offerings like “Jakiyah” and “Dead Wrong.” Over the weekend, he returned with his latest track, “24,” and both the track’s title and cover art pay homage to the late legend Kobe Bryant. On the song, Rondo slides over some production courtesy of Trizzy, Yahya, Manzz, and Abdul Keyz:

Pot of gold, hopefully I could chase the sack, end of the road, I leave and I ain’t never comin’ back, that’s all I know/ The question that you never seem to ask, I wanna know how I react with beams and MACs? Lil’ woadie kick a door/ She just want some diamonds, flooded from her head to toe, Call it perfect timin’, on her left wrist, AP froze and overtimin’, clock keep chimin’, I think it’s my time to go

Dollar signs and he don’t mind it, cookin’ over stoves, bag made by Marc Jacobs, totin’, got my pistol in it/ AMG, I’m rollin’, fully focused, need a cigarette, I just gotta reassess, they know this million-dollar check (Paol Trizzy maced it, bro)/ Bae, I need to see you for this evenin’, I can’t get no rest

In a past interview with ItsBizkit for REVOLT’s “Wow That’s Crzy” series, Quando spoke a bit about how signing with YoungBoy Never Broke Again was a big factor in his career success: “It was really just a grind … With the help of my label, with the help of NBA [Youngboy], with the help of everyone in my corner, I feel like I got the fans … I feel like I got to keep grinding to get them amazed and really have them in a headlock.”

Be sure to press play on Quando Rondo’s brand new single “24” down below.