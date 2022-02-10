Quando Rondo dropped off his first release of the new year last month as he came in hot with his “Dead Wrong” single. He officially makes his swift return this week with another new cut “Jakiyah,” a single about a ride-or-die chick. In the accompanying Ace The Shooter-shot video, Quando is seen navigating the realities of his life as he figures out whether his girl is going to hold him down or not:

Pianos sound like a violin, I think it’s time to leave the town, too much violence/ I know you not gon’ hold me down so close my door bitch you ain’t ridin’/ It’s very rare you catch me smiling/ I been tryna keep my head on a swivel, perfect timing that Audemars Piguet I want a deal/ I’m on some fly shit, if they kill me I’m gonna go rock out with my n***as

It’s only been a few months since Quando Rondo released his latest project Still Taking Risks, which boasted singles like “Okay,” “Angel Wings,” “Red Eye,” “Soul Reaper,” and “Purple Baby.” Since then, he has continued his momentum with more recently released drops like “Time Spent,” “Real Steppa,” “Shine,” and “Who Can I Trust.”

In a past interview with ItsBizkit for REVOLT’s “Wow That’s Crzy” series, Quando spoke a bit about how signing with YoungBoy Never Broke Again was a big factor in his career success: “It was really just a grind … With the help of my label, with the help of NBA [Youngboy], with the help of everyone in my corner, I feel like I got the fans … I feel like I got to keep grinding to get them amazed and really have them in a headlock.”

Be sure to press play on Quando Rondo’s brand new single “Jakiyah” down below.