Nick Cannon is officially preparing to become a father again following news today (Aug. 24) that he is expecting his third child with Brittany Bell. The pair already share a son and a daughter.

The “Wild ‘N Out” creator was definitely not joking around when he told fans that he might just outdo himself this year when it comes to welcoming more kids to the Cannon bunch. “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…” he said during a previous appearance on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, “…let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way.”

Cannon’s only competition is himself. Last year, he welcomed three children and it looks like he’s not slowing down in 2022. In July, he welcomed a baby boy alongside model Bre Tiesi. It was the pair’s first child together. The previous month, he announced that he and Abby De La Rosa are anticipating a bundle of joy in October. Together, they already share a set of 1-year-old twins.

Now, with news that Bell is pregnant with the couple’s third child, the 41-year-old is continuing his baby-making streak. “Time stopped and this happened,” Cannon wrote in an Instagram caption accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video of a maternity shoot with Bell and their growing family today.

Just to do an official count, here’s a breakdown of the Nick Cannon lineage: His eldest children include 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe that he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Next up is his 5-year-old son Golden and a 1 year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Then, we have the aforementioned 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Additionally, he just welcomed Legendary Love Cannon with Bre Tiesi. His son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, passed away at five months on Dec. 5, 2021 following a brain cancer diagnosis.