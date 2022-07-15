Nick Cannon’s latest social media update has fans wondering if he’s teasing an upcoming project or finally settling down. The “Wild ‘n Out” host uploaded a carousel post on Instagram on Thursday (July 14) and wrote, “I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do.” But his followers are unclear if they should cue the wedding bells.

One user commented, “What movie is this for?” Another asked, “Is this promo for a video coming out soon?” Meanwhile, another fan took a more direct approach, “So, are you filming a movie… or a music video?” The skepticism is understandable because the actor recently shared that he never wants to get married again. But he described himself as a “hopeless romantic” during the June 22 episode of the All The Way with Shelley Wade podcast. He explained, “So, I love the concept. I love the ceremony of it. I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships. But like, you know, God ain’t done with me. We gonna figure it out.”

The child star, who is expecting his eighth child, explained what would change his mind. He said, “If I can ever find somebody that knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I can probably rock with for life.”

Cannon was previously married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016, and they have 11-year-old twins together. He appeared on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast on Wednesday (July 13) and admitted that she was his “fantasy love.” Cannon said, “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up.'” But he added, “If I had the opportunity if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”