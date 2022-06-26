Latto is without a doubt one of the most skilled and exciting artists of the new generation. The same energy she brings in the booth, she for sure brought it during her performance at the 2022 BET Awards. Not only did she have the dance moves and appearance on lock, Latto made it clear that she is here to stay and doesn’t plan on letting up any time soon! To put the icing on the cake, the Atlanta rapper brought out the legendary Mariah Carey for their collab record “Big Energy.” The venue roared in excitement as the 5-time Grammy award winning singer-songwriter made her way to the center stage.

This would be a dream come true for any artist to work with an icon such as Mariah Carey and Latto showed up and showed out tonight. She gave Mariah her flowers and showed her gratitude and appreciation in a heart-warming moment that will for certainly stand as one of the biggest moments of the 2022 BET Awards. Latto’s impact on the game now is just getting started and tonight’s performance is just a glimpse of what will witness from the young rapper in the years to come.

During these trying times we are currently living in, seeing Latto and Mariah Carey embrace each other was truly a breath of fresh air. Latto even said herself that “Big Energy” changed her life and that she’s very grateful for the reception to the hit song. In a recent interview with KIIS FM, Latto discussed her thoughts on working with Mariah. She said at first she didn’t believe it when she heard Mariah Carey’s vocals on her song. She couldn’t believe that Mariah Carey knew who she was. Latto then explained that she makes her best music when she’s in her happiest place. When asked how she hopes her music inspires others, Latto said she wants her fans to “live unapologetically, be you, be the best version of you, and don’t take no for an answer – stomp through that door, don’t tiptoe through that door, stomp through that door – and you know, seize the moment.”

Want to chat more about the 2022 BET Awards? Text us here and let’s chop it up.