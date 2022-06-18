Mariah Carey was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City on Thursday (June 16) night.

This specific gala was years in the making, after the 51st annual edition originally slated for 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After an introduction from Roots drummer and Summer of Soul director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer took the stage to remind everyone about her songwriting skills despite having writing credits on 18 of her 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s.

“I constantly have to remind people that I’m a songwriter. It’s become a joke, to the point where … because they’re all into the diva thing, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a diva, wow, diva,’” Carey said as she puts on her glasses. “You may be somewhat familiar with the meme of me going over and over, ‘As a songwriter, as a songwriter, as a songwriter, as a songwriter!’ So hopefully tonight, we can create another meme, AS. A. SONGWRITER!” she continued as she holds up her award and smiles.

Carey also congratulated the other inductees before recalling the time she inducted her longtime collaborator and friend Jermaine Dupri into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

“Congratulations to my fellow inductees. I remember I inducted Jermaine Dupri like, I don’t know, before COVID-19, like three years ago,” said the superstar. “And I was like ‘Jermaine, you know what, I’m really pissed at you that you were getting inducted before me,’ like that’s a whole other story. Hopefully someone will post that clip. JD, I’m not mad at you.”

The gala also honored Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson. Lil Nas X was honored with the Hal David Starlight Award, while Paul Williams received the highest songwriting honor which is the Johnny Mercer Award. UMPG CEO Jody Gerson received the Abe Olman Publisher Award for her lengthy career of songwriter advocacy.