Jermaine Dupri will receive his flowers during The Art Institute of Atlanta’s (Ai Atlanta) 2022 commencement. The So So Def Recordings founder and CEO will not only receive an honorary doctorate degree for his contributions to the community, but is also the keynote speaker, PR Newswire reports.

“Jermaine is a visionary who has contributed significantly to the Atlanta community through his work in the global entertainment market,” said Ai Atlanta Interim Campus President Elden Monday. “As long-time fans of Jermaine and his music, his accomplishments and contributions to the music industry directly align with the mission of our institution as we strive to nourish and develop creative warriors to become productive contributors to society.”

Dupri said the students at Ai Atlanta are “unlike other graduates.”

“They are truly super creatives so it is really exciting for me to speak to them and impart some advice on their special day,” said the “Welcome to Atlanta” emcee. “I hope they see me as proof that hard work and unrelenting dedication busts down doors and makes anything you want to achieve possible.”

Dupri’s career was launched at the age of 19 when he discovered an iconic rap group, Kriss Kross, during a visit to a local Atlanta mall. He has also played a pivotal role in the careers of renowned musicians including Jagged Edge, Xscape, TLC, Usher, Bow Wow, and a host of others.

“It gives us great pleasure to nominate Jermaine Dupri for an honorary degree from The Art Institute of Atlanta as his impressive achievements serve as an example of our aspirations for our students,” Monday continued.

Born and raised in what is considered to be the Black Mecca, Dupri has made quite the impact in his home city of Atlanta. He was intentional about keeping his So So Def headquarters housed in the city in order to focus on southern hip-hop and R&B.

The Ai Atlanta commencement will be held on June 17.