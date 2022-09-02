The Game says YoungBoy Never Broke Again is one of the younger artists who reminds him of the legendary Tupac.

“NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac of this generation,” said the “Hate It Or Love It” emcee during a recent interview with MONTREALITY. “Sometimes you see an 18-year-old kid say, ‘NBA YoungBoy is better than Tupac,’ it’s not because he actually is or Tupac is better than NBA YoungBoy. It’s just the Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant/LeBron James thing. It’s different eras of greatness.”

While The Game understands that the notion may ruffle some feathers, he did make sure to point out that generations often resonate the most with artists that are making major moves during their lifetime. “You should just appreciate them now because an 18-year-old cannot appreciate or relate to Tupac because they weren’t even alive,” he explained. “Tupac has been dead for 26 years, so an 18-year-old kid wasn’t even born for another six years after he died. So why would you expect him to relate to Tupac over NBA YoungBoy?”

This is not the first time someone has made the Tupac comparison when it comes to YoungBoy. During an interview with TMZ earlier this summer, Bun B acknowledged the fact that the Baton Rouge native has been dubbed the “new Tupac.” In 2021, YoungBoy made history as the first hip hop artist to release a No. 1 album in three consecutive years.

He also joined Tupac and Lil Wayne as the third rapper to have an album debut at No. 1 on the charts while being incarcerated with his Sincerely, Kentrell album. Earlier this summer, fans flocked to the courthouse after the “I Hate YoungBoy” lyricist was found not guilty in a Los Angeles federal gun case. The 22-year-old was facing up to 19 years in prison.