Earlier this month, The Game returned with his eleventh studio LP Drillmatic Heart vs. Mind. The project consists of 31 songs and a wealth of features from Kanye West, Fivio Foreign, Drake, French Montana, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Moneybagg Yo, Blxst, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, the late Nipsey Hussle, and more. To keep the momentum going, The Game has unveiled a new visual from Drillmatic for “Stupid,” an infectious cut that features Big Sean and sees both artists flexing wealth and lyrical ability over production from Hit-Boy:

“All Fs, n**ga, hangin’ out the window with the all black TEC, n**ga, this Maybach stupid, I took off the roof quick, Dior Jordans, yeah, I’m steppin’ in new kicks, we pull up to Ruth’s Chris, it’s mazel tov, put the beam on and take the nozzle off, empty the clip and drop this model off, I’m in this Off-White Virgil, angel wings on the hood, ain’t no Rolls-Royce commercials, Richard Millies, wrist on silly, million dollars worth of game like Wallo, Gillie…”

Directed by Benny Boom, the accompanying clip for “Stupid” begins with a commercial showing The Game, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy advertising their moving company. The video continues with shots of the group putting in work interspersed with flashier fare throughout.

Press play on The Game’s “Stupid” video. In related news, The Game announced that he would be going on a European tour in support of Drillmatic later this year. The full schedule for that can also be found below.

“Drillmatic the Album Tour” dates:

Nov. 25 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

Nov. 27 – 3Arena, Dublin

Nov. 30 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

Dec. 1 – O2 Academy, Leeds

Dec. 3 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

Dec. 4 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

Dec. 5 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

Dec. 7 – The O2, Bournemouth

Dec. 8 – The UEA, Norwich

Dec. 9 – Forum, Birmingham

Dec. 10 – Rock City, Nottingham

Dec. 12 – SWX, Bristol

Dec. 14 – O2 Academy Brixton, London