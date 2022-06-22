After an unfortunate delay, it is now being reported that The Game will finally be releasing his long-awaited tenth studio LP DRILLMATIC – Mind vs. Heart next month. To hold fans over, the Compton star decided to drop off a new single from the project titled “Violence,” a collaboration with Hit-Boy that sees him delivering his usual brand of hard-hitting bars:

“It’s like Hov in this motherfucker, but it’s just me and Hit, we brought the stove in this motherfucker, cook somethin’, whoop you niggas ass like you went inside your mama’s purse and took somethin’, we in them twin ‘Raris, this gon’ be a good summer, I can see the future, let’s call him and get a hook or somethin’, scream from the roof top, ‘Free Young Thug,’ so I can reverse the bar I gave Jigga on ‘One Blood,’ still fresh like uh, Coke White Air Forces got me dressed like Young André, the Doc, sometimes I pull up on him and the door still locked…”

“Violence” was preceded by “Eazy,” a track with Kanye West that’s become mired with controversy since its initial release. Prior to that, he liberated “Worldwide Summer Vacation” and teamed up with the late DJ Kay Slay for “72 Bar Assassin.”

Upon its eventual arrival, DRILLMATIC will follow 2019’s Born 2 Rap, a 25-song body of work with a wealth of features from Ed Sheeran, Miguel, Dom Kennedy, Mozzy, Nipsey Hussle, Marsha Ambrosius, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Anderson .Paak, and more. Since then, The Game could be heard providing show-stealing verses on songs like Joyner Lucas’ “On This Way,” Glasses Malone’s “Gangsta Boogie,” Eric Bellinger’s “Truly Yours,” Russ’ “Nothin New,” Snoop Dogg’s “Jersey In The Rafters,” and Logic’s “I guess I love it.”

Press play on The Game and Hit-Boy‘s “Violence” below. DRILLMATIC – Mind vs. Heart officially makes landfall July 8.