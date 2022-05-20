Today (May 20), Dreezy officially unveils her new HITGIRL project, a new body of work that is executive produced by 3x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Hit-Boy. The 10-track album includes star-studded features from Future, Coi Leray, Jeremih and INK. Just prior to the full release, Dreezy dropped off her “Balance My Lows” single, which got fans prepped for the storm with a dope opening verse from Coi:

Tryna balance look at where my lows yeah goin’ thru some shit that no one knows/ Everytime that I was down I lift my dough yeah n***as act like bitches and it shows/ Yeah 40 on my hip might let it blow (aye) yeah no Listerine I pull up with that scope/ Yeah Dior denim 15 for my coat I feel like Rocky with my back against the ropes, yeah gettin’ to the money

“When you listen to this, I want you to hear one producer and a female kill a whole project together,” Dreezy says about HITGIRL. “Hit-Boy pushed me out of my comfort zone. I was thinking about songs differently. When I laid it down, I saw his vision and trusted him. I don’t know the last time this has been done. There aren’t any top producers who are co-signing females like this right now. We are making history for real.”

Dreezy kicked off the road to HITGIRL when she dropped off her “They Not Ready” single and accompanying music video last month, which has already amassed over 1 million views since its drop. HITGIRL serves as Dreezy’s first major release as an independent artist and follows her 2019 album Big Dreez, which included hit singles such as “Ecstasy” feat. Jeremih and “Chanel Slides” feat. Kash Doll.

