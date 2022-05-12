This week, Dreezy returns with her empowering anthem “Balance My Lows” and tapped in with Coi Leray for the assist. The new offering is produced by 3x GRAMMY Award-winning Hit-Boy, who provided a hypnotic bed of beats for the duo to show off their flows. “Balance My Lows” is a preview from Dreezy’s forthcoming project HITGIRL, which will be executive produced by Hit-Boy, via EMPIRE. On the song, Coi Leray opens it up with her signature staccato flow:

Tryna balance look at where my lows yeah goin’ thru some shit that no one knows/ Everytime that I was down I lift my dough yeah n***as act like bitches and it shows/ Yeah 40 on my hip might let it blow (aye) yeah no Listerine I pull up with that scope/ Yeah Dior denim 15 for my coat I feel like Rocky with my back against the ropes

Yeah gettin’ to the money I need mo’ mo’ money mo’ money stay in my comments/ Guess I’m the topic I want you here but all of that extra you can be honest/ Brand new Rollie flood my wrist it’s full of diamonds/ Me and Dreez watchin’ AP’s we know what the time is/ I was down but I made a way ballin’ like a fade away

Dreezy prepped fans for the storm when she dropped off her “They Not Ready” single and accompanying music video last month, which has already amassed over 1 million views since its drop. Upon its release, HITGIRL will be Dreezy’s first major release as an independent artist and follows her 2019 album Big Dreez, which included hit singles such as “Ecstasy” feat. Jeremih and “Chanel Slides” feat. Kash Doll.

Be sure to press play on Dreezy brand new “Balance My Lows” single featuring Coi Leray down below.