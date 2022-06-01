Over the weekend, The Game took to social media to announce that his long-awaited album, titled Drillmatic – Mind vs. Heart, is officially on the way. As the release date of June 17 continues to inch closer, he is rapidly revealing exciting details for fans to heighten the anticipation. Just last night (May 31), the Compton emcee shared another post that officially confirmed how many songs will be on the project. Drillmatic – Mind vs. Heart, will span 30 tracks in length across two sides, making it one of his longest projects to date.

“I know my album gone be the best album of 2022 cause the energy feels like I just signed my deal. You’ve never heard me rap like this, I promise you,” he wrote. “When it drops, I promise you that if you put your ear to it you will then understand why I’m the best rapper alive. My controversy has always stepped on my greatness, but that’s all about to change. This album has a strong hold on being the best album of my career.”

In related news, Hit-Boy is confirmed to executive produce Drillmatic. The esteemed producer has been booked and busy this year, as he just celebrated the release of Dreezy’s HITGIRL project last month that he also executive produced.

It’s been three years since The Game released his ninth studio LP Born 2 Rap, which contained 25 songs and a wealth of contributions from Ed Sheeran, Miguel, Travis Barker, Dom Kennedy, Mozzy, Nipsey Hussle, 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, and more. Since then, the West Coast veteran has continued to remain relevant with show-stealing assists on songs like Pacman da Gunman‘s “How You Feel,” Joyner Lucas’ “On This Way,” DJ Kay Slay’s “72 Bar Assassin,” Glasses Malone’s “Gangsta Boogie,” Papoose’s “Combative Soldiers (Remix),” Snoop Dogg’s “Jersey In The Rafters,” Kanye West’s “Eazy,” and plenty more.

Check out the Instagram post from The Game down below.