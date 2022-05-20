The late Nipsey Hussle and his brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom have a new documentary that follows them on their journey to develop a custom cannabis strain.

YouTube released the 35-minute film called “The Marathon (Cultivation)” this morning (May 20). In the documentary, the siblings name their product the Marathon OG strain. The project’s release comes just in time for the grand opening of their cannabis retail store, The Marathon (Collective), launching on June 18 in Los Angeles.

Fans interested in attending the event can do so the day of at 7011 Canoga Ave in Canoga Park, California.

Earlier this week, Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store’s official Instagram account shared footage from a private screening of the film. The intimate showing of the documentary took place on a decked-out rooftop, complete with a jacuzzi.

“Listen, my heart is so warm. My heart is so full because this is something he’s been doing and it’s like it’s finally coming to surface,” an attendee of the rooftop screening says in one shared clip.

Asghedom released a statement saying, “This is something we always spoke about.” He added, “Nipsey, Fatts, Adam and I had a goal to get a [legitimately] licensed store and have our brand in other stores across the state. We’re so honored to be able to fulfill the dream.”

Viewers can expect to see highlights such as a cameo from Hussle’s long-time friend, Snoop Dogg and a special tour of the room used to grow the Marathon OG strain, which was developed by The Cure Company.

The “Hussle & Motivate” rapper’s untimely death came on March 31, 2019, when he was shot and killed outside his clothing store in the very Los Angeles neighborhood he was working to rebuild.

A new documentary called “Crime & Hip Hop” takes a look into the death of Hussle as well as late rappers Pop Smoke and Young Dolph. The show aired on Fox Soul on May 17.

Check out the new documentary, “The Marathon (Cultivation),” below.