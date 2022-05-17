Nipsey Hussle’s brand, The Marathon Clothing hosted screenings for The Marathon (Cultivation) documentary on the rooftop of their new store near Melrose and La Brea in Los Angeles from Friday to Sunday (May 13 to May 15).

According to cannabis news outlet High Times, the documentary explores the life of the late rapper as an entrepreneur in never-before-seen footage. Fans will get a deeper dive into how Hussle and his older brother Blacc Sam built a million-dollar cannabis business from the ground up, and the challenges they faced during a time when selling weed was not as popular as it is now.

The film starts off where Nipsey Hussle’s journey initially began, on the corner of Crenshaw and Slauson, the block where he jump-started his career, selling shirts, CDs, and weed. There’s even a cameo from rapper Snoop Dogg who is known to be a customer, according to High Times.

Fans are also given the opportunity to get an exclusive look into the first dispensary Hussle and Sam opened, which is located down the street from The Marathon Clothing Store.

During one of the screenings, Hussle’s dad took the microphone and shared a few words to express how hard his son Sam had worked to make money for their family. “I don’t know how he [Sam] got into this, he doesn’t even smoke, but he looks at it and smells it and he knows better than the people that do smoke,” he said as the crowd burst into laughter.

The Marathon (Collective) is a one-stop shop for a variety of THC and CBD products. The store is reportedly set to open in Canoga Park, California on June 18.

Although he is no longer with us, Hussle’s legacy still lives on as “The Marathon Continues.” Hussle’s team took to Instagram to announce that The Marathon (Cultivation) officially drops on Friday (May 20).