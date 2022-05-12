Today (May 12), reports swirled of a new hour-long Fox Soul TV show that will explore several recent untimely and tragic deaths of hip hop stars.

Unfortunately, gun-related deaths are not new in the world of hip hop, from Tupac to the Notorious B.I.G., gun violence has plagued the community. Fox 5 New York’s crime and investigative reporter Lisa Evers will host the show that takes a deep dive into the deaths of artists Nipsey Hussle, Young Dolph and Pop Smoke.

Nipsey Hussle — whose real name is Ermias Asghedom — was born and raised in the Crenshaw area of California. The well-known rapper burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s. Although Hussle was open about his affiliation with the Crips, he was highly regarded for his community activism and investments as he worked to uplift his Crenshaw neighborhood. He and his girlfriend, actress Lauren London, were looked at as a Black power couple. The two shared a son before his untimely death in 2019. Each also has a child from a previous relationship.

Evers will investigate Hussle’s murder, the speculation surrounding it and the aftermath of his death within the community and adoring fans.

Rapper Pop Smoke – born Bashar Barakah Jackson — escaped the streets of Brooklyn and gained success as an artist after dropping songs like “The Woo” and “Dior.” Eventually, Smoke’s hard work landed him the number seven spot on the Billboard 200 with his mixtape, Welcome to the Woo 2. His rise to stardom came to an abrupt end when he was shot and killed during a home invasion and robbery in 2020 while staying in a Hollywood Hills rental home.

The investigative reporter will discuss Smoke’s rise to fame, including how he made it out of Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood and the events that led to his murder.

Young Dolph — legally known as Adolph Thornton Jr. — was the most recent of the three mentioned in this special to lose his life to gun violence. Dolph was visiting a Black-owned bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee when he was gunned down in 2021. His tragic death shocked the community as the father of two was brutally murdered.

The hour-long special will air exclusively on Fox Soul on May 17.

Fox Soul Announces New Hour-Long Special ‘Crime & Hip Hop’ Exploring Young Dolph, Pop Smoke & Nipsey Hussle’s Murders https://t.co/QzRWEnmtj3 — Hot 107.9 Atlanta (@hot1079atl) May 12, 2022

Fox Soul Announces New Hour-Long Special ‘Crime & Hip Hop’ Exploring Young Dolph, Pop Smoke & Nipsey Hussle’s Murders https://t.co/KdjaiYFMpB pic.twitter.com/4HgnOVt03P — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) May 12, 2022