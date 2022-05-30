Big news for those that have been waiting for The Game‘s next album. Over the weekend, the Compton emcee took to social media to announce that his long-awaited album, titled Drillmatic – Mind vs. Heart, would be making landfall June 17. He also confirmed that Drillmatic sees executive production from Hit-Boy, who has already created top tier projects with Nas, Dreezy, and Pacman da Gunman over the past year or so.

It’s been three years since The Game released his ninth studio LP Born 2 Rap, which contained 25 songs and a wealth of contributions from Ed Sheeran, Miguel, Travis Barker, Dom Kennedy, Mozzy, Nipsey Hussle, 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, and more. Since then, the west coast veteran has continued to remain relevant with show-stealing assists on songs like Pacman da Gunman‘s “How You Feel,” Joyner Lucas’ “On This Way,” DJ Kay Slay’s “72 Bar Assassin,” Glasses Malone’s “Gangsta Boogie,” Papoose’s “Combative Soldiers (Remix),” Rudimental’s “Instajets,” Eric Bellinger’s “Truly Yours,” Russ’ “Nothin New,” Snoop Dogg’s “Jersey In The Rafters,” and (most recently) Kanye West’s “Eazy,” which saw him delivering some of his most vivid, top tier bars to date:

“Started in my Cutlass clutchin’ heat like it’s an open oven, puffin’ chronic, Puff and Biggie out the window, speaker subbin’, run into the Crips, it ain’t no discussion, bullet wounds drenched in Hennessy and teaspoons of Robitussin, head up fades, got a few concussion, yeah, Compton’s amazed, Dr. Dre percussion, God, please grant my nigga eternal life, we need the beats, Aftermath where you fall asleep, you do not eat…”

A few months ago, The Game made an unforgettable appearance on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” where he made it clear that he’s not scared of battling anyone from a rap perspective — even Slim Shady himself:

“I used to think Eminem was better than me … He’s not. Ay, challenge it. … I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever.”

Check out The Game‘s album announcement below.