Just before Christmas last year, Nas and Hit-Boy delivered Magic, their third joint effort that contained nine cuts and additional assists from A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier on the standout “Wave Gods.” Today (April 19), the Queens-Fontana duo decided to unveil another visual from the project for “Ugly,” which sees additional production from Corbett and is centered around the violence taking place in our neighborhoods, both in regards to everyday people and celebrities:

“They call my city Gotham City, opposite of pretty, weatherman cannot predict bullets rainin’ from out the 50, it’s ugly outside, Big L’d be here if it wasn’t, Hell’ll freezе over the day it doesn’t gеt ugly out, how can we hug it out after we slugged it out? We should be buying acres, adjusting each other’s crowns, that was your brother back then, how could you gun him down?”

Courtesy of AWGE, the accompanying clip for “Ugly” sees Nas and Hit-Boy taking a limo ride with a couple of ladies. Said journey is interspersed with fast moving shots of scenes that essentially bring the song’s lyrics to life, from shots of active military to more abstract looks like a room full of faceless people.

Back in 2020, Nas and Hit-Boy liberated King’s Disease, their first official full-length offering that boasted 13 songs and collaborations alongside Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Brucie B, Fivio Foreign, A$AP Ferg, and The Firm — the last of which saw Nas reuniting with Foxy Brown, AZ, Cormega, and Dr. Dre. King’s Disease proved to be a massive success, scoring them both a Grammy for Best Rap Album. In addition to Magic, 2021 also saw them provide an official sequel to King’s Disease, complete with contributions from Eminem, EPMD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, and more.

Press play on the video for “Ugly” below.