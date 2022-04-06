As a highly respected artist and producer in the industry, PJ Morton’s official roster of guests on his forthcoming Watch The Sun album showcases the bonds he has built through the years. Across a collection of 11 all new original songs that showcase Morton’s songwriting and production, Watch The Sun features very special appearances from Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Chronixx, JoJo, Mr. Talkbox, Nas, Wale, Alex Isley, El DeBarge, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel ‘MusiqCity’ Walls.

“I’m being more honest, more authentic, more open than I’ve been in the past,” says PJ Morton in an official. “As much as people know about me, I’m pretty private about specifics, but these were some real things going on in my life. So it manifested with lyrics that pushed myself – not just going with the first thing or the thing that felt good, but making sure that I challenged myself to go deeper.”

Fans have already gotten a preview of Watch The Sun‘s through previously released singles like “Please Don’t Walk Away,” which PJ Morton recently performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, plus the self-care anthem of “My Peace,” a long-awaited followup to his and JoJo’s Grammy-winning duet, “Say So.”

In additional exciting news, PJ Morton earned a Grammy award over the weekend for Album Of The Year, honoring his contributions to Jon Batiste’s We Are. The accomplishment marks his fourth consecutive Grammy, adding to wins for Best Gospel Album in 2021, Best R&B Song in 2020, and Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2019.

Earlier this spring, Morton also completed the first leg in a momentous year of live performances he and his band have planned. Upcoming dates include New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Apr. 29, Newport Jazz Festival on Jul. 29-31, and much more that will be detailed soon.