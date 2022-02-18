Three years ago around this time of year, PJ Morton and JoJo released their GRAMMY-winning, runaway hit single, “Say So.” Today (Feb. 18), they have officially decided to circle back around once again to give their musical chemistry another go as they release their brand new collaboration, “My Peace.” Over a soulful horn arrangement interpolated from Outkast’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious,” the two powerhouses combine their vocals to deliver lyrics about self-care and love:

You trigger me now, tryna figure this out, you can blame it on me, it’s all my fault but I gotta go now, can’t take it no more/ It don’t even matter, I ain’t keeping no score gotta be all about me before I’m all about you/ If I don’t take care of me I’m no good to you/ I can’t sacrifice my feelings no more/ Gotta be careful who I let through that door, I’m changing things around this time, ah

“I wanted to write a song that was a duet and gave two perspectives, but wasn’t necessarily about a relationship,” says PJ Morton says of the song. “I think after going through so much these last couple of years, many people really got down to what’s truly important. And most realized that nothing is worth their peace.”

“My Peace” marks PJ Morton’s first new single since 2021’s “Please Don’t Walk Away,” which he and his eight-piece band performed during an incredible appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week.

In more exciting news , he is currently up for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards (“Bring It On Home To Me” with BJ The Chicago Kid, Kenyon Dixon & Charlie Bereal), as well as Album of the Year for his contributions to Jon Batiste’s We Are.

Be sure to press play on PJ Morton and JoJo’s brand new single “My Peace” featuring Mr. Talkbox.