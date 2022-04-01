Earlier this week on the third anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s passing, Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy officially unveiled their joint effort Bulletproof Soul in his honor. The project consists of nine tracks and additional assists from Peezy, B. Carr, J Stone, Dom Kennedy, and Yhung T.O. The late Crenshaw legend was Pacman’s mentor and a close friend and frequent collaborator of Hit-Boy’s as well.

To keep the project’s momentum going, the two have dropped off the latest visual from the project for the J Stone-assisted cut, “New Heat.” Featuring scenes of Pacman enjoying his day poolside with some beautiful women, the freshly released clip encapsulates the vibe of the lyrics with ease:

Buy jewelry every few weeks Benjamin long yeah/ That’s a blue streak, bad bitches tagging along I got some new freaks/ Every time they see us they notice we rolling two deep/ Beamer Benz Bentleys and Porches with a new heat/ If I leave the club with some bitches I got a two piece

Preceding this drop were other tracks like “Told Us No To Do It” and “Find A Balance.” In terms of what they’ve been up to individually, Hit-Boy has had a prolific past year. He joined forces with Nas and dropped off their Magic album right before 2021 came to a close. Prior to that, he shared another collaboration project, this time with Big Sean. Their joint What You Expect EP boasted assists from names like Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk.

Last summer, Los Angeles’ very own Pacman Da Gunman finally unleashed his Less Is More EP, which arrived via Nipsey Hussle’s All Money In No Money Out Records. Clocking in at just under 26 minutes in length, the 8-track body of work boasts features from a solid roster of names like Mozzy, Icewear Vezzo, Wale, Blac Youngsta, and the late and great Nipsey Hussle.

Be sure to press play on Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy’s brand new music video for “New Heat” featuring J Stone down below.