The Game is airing his grievances with the Grammy Awards.

On Friday (March 18), the Compton, California-bred rapper took to Instagram to share a post that reads: “When will all the Black entertainers, Athletes, Actors, Producers, Writers, Directors, Media etc … figure it out?”

The post includes a lengthy caption that elaborates on the image.

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals,” Game writes. “In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming. Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions…. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

Game and Ye recently collaborated on the track “Eazy.” Their relationship dates back to the early stages of Game’s career when Ye produced the single “Dreams” off Game’s 2005 debut album The Documentary.

In an interview with NORE and DJ EFN on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Game also stated that Ye has done “more for him” in the last two weeks than Dre did for him his whole career.

Game’s remarks on IG were directly related to reports the Donda rapper had been pulled from performing at the 2022 award show. The Blast published the initial report on Friday evening.

Variety confirmed the reports on Saturday morning (March 19). “Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his ‘concerning online behavior,’” a rep for the artist told the outlet.

Ye has been nominated for five 2022 Grammy awards, including Album of the Year. He has yet to respond to Game’ s Instagram post. Check it out below: