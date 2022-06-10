The Game demands his respect. The rapper has long claimed that his 2005 album The Documentary is a classic and was disappointed to see that Rolling Stone did not feel the same way.

The rapper took to Twitter to express his discontentment with the ranking.

“@RollingStone how is ‘The Documentary’ not on the list for 200 Greatest Rap Albums Of All Time? I carried an entire coast for 20 years on the back of my 1st album. Cause I don’t walk red carpets, play dress up, smile or fake laugh at brunches I don’t count? #Drillmatic July 1st.”

The Compton legend then followed up with an Instagram post. “1ST THEY STEAL THE CULTURE, THEN THEY DISRESPECT IT. Y’all brains fried af !!! Some things you just gotta laugh at. They’ll try to erase you if you let em.”

The Game is not the only rapper to take issue with the list. Meek Mill tweeted, “The 200 Greatest Rap Albums of All Time – Rolling Stone how do y’all determine these list ‘marketing money’ y’all be tripping tryna discredit us… I ain’t been active lately but ain’t no wayyyyyyyyyyyyyy tf.”

The Game often speaks up about where he believes he ranks in rap history. The “Hate It Or Love It” rapper came for numerous Hip-Hop commenters earlier this year after they omitted him from their list of greatest rappers.

“@oldmanebro @funkflex & @troubleman31… I ain’t forgot about these lists…” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “#DRILLMATIC coming soon… HURRICANE GAME LIVES y’all shoulda just threw my baby mamas in there too!!!!”

The rapper has also been on a recent press run to promote his upcoming album Drillmatic: Mind Vs. Heart slated to drop July 1. The album also includes some star-studded features. On an interview with Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin” podcast, Game revealed that Chris Brown and Chloe Bailey are on the last song, which samples Janet Jackson’s “Till It’s Gone.” Other features include Lil Wayne, G Herbo, and NBA Youngboy. The album will include 30 tracks. Earlier this year, “Eazy” featuring Kanye West was released as the album’s leading single.

Albums on the list include Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy at No. 16, MF Doom and Madville’s Madvillainy at No. 18, and The Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready To Die at No. 1.