Over the weekend, the popular, sports-central podcast “I AM ATHLETE” premiered a teaser of their upcoming episode with The Game, who sat down with Brandon Marshall, Pacman Jones, and Nick Young to speak on a variety of topics in regards to his life and career. In the short clip, The Game was asked about his lack of involvement in this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which saw Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent taking to the big stage in Los Angeles. To begin, he broke down why it would have been important to have him and other hometown heroes on the bill:

“The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl is because I’m not a ‘safe’ artist. You don’t know what The Game gon’ do when he get up there. So, it’s just like, ‘He not safe,’ so they went with the safe artists. … The Super Bowl‘s in L.A. Right? It’s a Dr. Dre Super Bowl. But it is JAY-Z. But JAY-Z understands the dynamics of West Coast hip hop very well, right? And I don’t think JAY-Z would’ve had a problem if Dre would’ve said, ‘We’re bringing Game on the Super Bowl.’ Number one, outside of myself, I also think that YG should’ve been on the Super Bowl.”

He continued:

“We, on the West Coast, are the only motherfuckers who have this ‘crabs in a barrel’ mentality, where we wanna keep niggas down, or don’t do things based on what somebody else might think it looks like. … Snoop is an icon. Dre is an icon. Em is an icon, but Em is not from L.A. 50 is not from L.A. And I’m not taking away from the fact that they were on the Super Bowl, but L.A. wouldn’t have been in the Detroit Super Bowl or New York Super Bowl. It just wouldn’t have happened … L.A., L.A., L.A. all around the Super Bowl and I don’t get the call. … I was hurt by that.”

Press play on the aforementioned video below.