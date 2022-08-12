When it is all said and done, The Game will be considered one of the greatest rappers of all time — and not just in L.A. Since his major label debut back in 2005 (The Documentary), the Compton rapper has only elevated his expertise at ease with every release after. Truth be told, Game is one of the only rappers who can “go bar for bar with Jada” (he rapped in his “92 Bars” record). Anybody who thinks otherwise, is arguably clinically insane or just a flat out hater. While the world has been appreciating the art of having bars since the pandemic started, Game chose the perfect time to unleash some much needed material. Today (Aug 12), he gifts us with his 11th studio album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind.

The Game 🤝🏾 L.A. Leakers pic.twitter.com/herEgrIplR — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) July 29, 2022

To help promote the album, The Game took a trip up to the L.A. Leakers with DJ Sourmilk & Justin Credible to deliver some hard-hitting, unf**kwithable bars over a specially tailored instrumental from Hit-Boy. The freestyle quickly made its rounds across the internet as the anticipation for Drillmatic‘s release heightened dramatically within 24 hours. While some people chose to point out his overall “antics,” majority of fans were left in awe on how he left their studio wrapped in yellow tape.

Drillmatic comes with 30 records and seems to be split into halves. First half being the “Heart” while the other half is the “Mind.” Based on what we have seen/heard from the Compton beat bully up until this point, this could very well be in The Game’s top 5 albums of his catalog — only time will tell. It has been a long time coming for this release after having seeing many push backs, but the wait was well worth it.

