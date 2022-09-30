Keke Palmer continues to remain booked and busy! This time, she’s launching her very own digital network. Today (Sept. 30), the 29-year-old announced that her new platform, Key TV, aims to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”

“Hi, I’m Lauren Palmer,” said Keke in a video before a double joins her on screen. “And this is Keke Palmer, the brand I created 20 years ago, all the way back in Illinois with my mom. In those 20 years, I learned how to be a few things.” Over the course of a few skits, Palmer walks viewers down memory lane of her career journey, noting that while she has made quite the name for herself within the entertainment industry as an actress, singer, writer, and director, the most important role to her is being a collaborator.

“I want to share everything I learned with you because this is my greatest dream of all,” Palmer shared straight from the director’s chair. “All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to Key TV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.” While no further details were shared about when she will officially launch the new endeavor, the video did conclude with a blinking green and blue neon sign along with the Key TV logo. Furthermore, the platform is described as “a KeKe Palmer-led company.” In addition to that, it already has quite the social media presence. Key TV is currently active on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

The move is yet another major win for Palmer this week. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), she was named to the 2022 TIME 11 Next List as an innovator and featured as the cover star of the publication alongside R&B superstar SZA.