Keke Palmer is trending online once again for her impressive impersonation skills. The actress did an interview with WIRED where she answered the Internet’s most searched questions about her on Tuesday (July 19).

One fan asked, “Who does Keke Palmer look like?” Responding to the question, Keke said, “That means that people have been looking at me and being like, ‘She looks like somebody and I know the person.'” The Nope actor jokingly said people tell her she resembles Halle Berry, “Nope, I’m kidding. I look better.”

The 28-year-old added, “Angela Bassett. Everybody always tells me I look like Angela Bassett, and I’ve always done an impression of Angela Bassett.” Palmer went on to do two of her best impersonations of the Waiting to Exhale star. She explained, “So there’s one impression I do from American Dream: The Michael Jackson Story, where she finds out that her husband’s been cheating on her. And she’s like answers the phone and hears him on the other line talking to somebody.”

Palmer quickly got into character, “And she’s like, ‘You a liar and you a cheater. And I don’t want you, I don’t want you, I don’t want you no more,’ ” she mimicked before explaining the technique. “And with Angela, it’s all in the lips, it’s all in the lips.” Palmer did a second impression of Bassett in the Tina Turner biopic, What’s Love Got To Do With It.

She explained the scene when Turner’s friend vowed to no longer deal with Ike’s abuse. Palmer mocked, “And then Angela Bassett’s like, ‘It’s okay, it’s okay,’ ” adding the signature lip quiver. The impersonation video went viral, and many fans urged producers to cast Palmer in a Bassett biopic. Issa Rae praised the performance, “Keke can make absolutely ANYTHING entertaining. Wow,” she tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Please watch her while autocorrect interview, she gave us about 30 more memes in less than 15 minutes.” Check out some of the best reactions below:

