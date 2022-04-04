Last night (Apr. 3), stars gathered at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada to celebrate another year filled with amazing music. The beloved SZA was in attendance, and not only did the songstress go home with an award, she also gifted the world with an official update on her highly-anticipated forthcoming album that is set to make landfall sometime this year.

“I just actually finished it up in Hawaii recently and I’m turning it in,” she said in answer to Variety’s question on the red carpet after her Grammy win. “And it’s coming soon!” When asked for details on her next project, she said, “I think it’s my most unisex album, if that make sense. It’s definitely for everybody in a different way.”

A few hours prior, SZA won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for her mega-smash single with Doja Cat, “Kiss Me More.” The two hugged on stage and basked in their glory. In an emotional acceptance speech, Doja Cat made sure to express her words of gratitude towards her collaborator: “SZA, you are everything to me. You are the epitome of talent. You’re a lyricist. You’re everything.”

Through all the high moments of achievement, only one thing is on SZA’s mind: her family. “The only thing that sucks is my granny isn’t here. She passed before she could see me win it,” she said on the carpet after her Grammy win. Her grandmother passed away back in 2019 and her influence is well-documented throughout SZA’s music. “But she did come the year that I was nominated for the first time. That’s just all I really keep thinking about. I wish my mom was here and I wish my granny was here. I’m just grateful she could see me from above and my parents can see me from home.”