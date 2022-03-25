Back in November, Summer Walker shook up the R&B world by releasing one of the most successful commercial albums of the year, Still Over It. The fun’s not over yet, as the songstress is circling back today (Mar. 25) to release a brand new revamped version of a stand-out track from the project, “No Love” featuring SZA. The new video also comes with an added bonus in the form of an extended version of the song featuring a never-heard-before verse from Cardi B. On the original “No Love,” Summer goes back and forth contemplating about how to navigate a complicated love situation:

If I had you back (Back) I wouldn’t’ve did all that (That) I would’ve played it just how you wanted to play it/ You didn’t yet see my worth, so you try to play me but I was so in love, love/ That I just got a little bit too complicated

But if I had you back, all I wanna do is fuck (Fuck), get drunk (Get drunk), take drugs (Take drugs) (Fuck love)/ All I wanna do is fuck (Fuck) get drunk (Oh), hop planes/ All lust, there will be no lovin’ you it would be no lovin’ you

Summer’s Still Over It was an undeniable success, as it broke the record for the album for the most one-week streams ever by a female R&B artist, with 201.1 million in its debut week, and was the first R&B album by a female act to top the Billboard 200 albums chart since 2016. The album came with 20 soulful tracks and additional appearances from Cardi B, City Girls’ JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and Ciara. Prior to this was 2019’s Over It, which boasted mega-hits like “Playing Games” featuring Bryson Tiller.

Be sure to press play on Summer Walker’s new extended version of “No Love” down below.