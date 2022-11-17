Yesterday (Nov. 16), Billboard published a new interview with SZA that saw her opening up about her forthcoming sophomore album. Confirmed to be titled S.O.S., the long-awaited effort is expected to make landfall sometime in December, although the Top Dawg Entertainment talent admitted that she is “currently stressed” about meeting the deadline. Said feature also mentioned her latest single “Shirt,” a Rodney Jerkins and Freaky Rob-produced offering that, as RCA Executive VP Carolyn Williams joked, is “the longest-running teaser campaign” given its lengthy existence. SZA first unveiled a snippet on her Instagram account back in 2020. A TikTok dance challenge for “Shirt” was birthed some months later, and crowd demand for the infectious cut grew exponentially ever since.

Back in 2017, SZA released her debut studio LP, Ctrl, a 14-track body of work with additional features from Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, James Fauntleroy, and Isaiah Rashad. The project was met with universal acclaim, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and catapulting the songstress to the forefront of today’s R&B.

Since then, the New Jersey-raised star remained on the radar through a series of loose drops, soundtrack contributions, and one-off collaborations, including “Quicksand,” “The Other Side” with Justin Timberlake, “Hit Different” with Ty Dolla $ign, “Good Days,” and “I Hate U.” She could also be heard providing her unique vocals on songs like Maroon 5’s “What Lovers Do,” Cardi B’s “I Do,” Post Malone’s “Staring At The Sun,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Freaky Girls,” Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” Kali Uchis’ “​fue mejor,” Summer Walker’s “No Love,” and DJ Khaled’s “BEAUTIFUL.” Back in June, SZA celebrated the five-year anniversary of Ctrl with a deluxe upgrade, adding on seven additional cuts for fans to enjoy. Check out more from SZA’s feature over at Billboard.