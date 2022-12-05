This Friday (Dec. 9), SZA will officially unveil her S.O.S. album, her highly anticipated sophomore project. Today (Dec. 5), the Top Dawg Entertainment star heightened the anticipation by sharing the official album trailer. The new clip is edited by Bradley J. Calder and features a montage of the other forthcoming visuals from S.O.S. Serving as the background music is “Blind,” which fans got to enjoy a recent performance of thanks to her appearance on the latest episode of “SNL.” On the track, she sings about being cautious when it comes to revenge:

“You ain’t getting your b**ch back, alm down, s**t could be worse, never say that/ I don’t want pipe down, rather get payback, mama told me, ‘Never s**t where you lay at,’ I don’t want righteousness/ I hurt too much, I lost too much, I lust too much, I hit my clutch and vroom/ Third day pop out the tomb, I like when you pull your gun at the red light, I like all that violence, give me dysfunction/ I like when you come, never stay the whole night, better when you hide, never tell me I’m wrong”

In addition to the album trailer, the “All The Stars” singer shared the official tracklist, confirming there will be features from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The project will contain 23 songs and house previously released singles like “I Hate U” and “Good Days.”

S.O.S. will follow SZA’s 2017 debut Ctrl, a 14-song project with appearances from Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, James Fauntleroy, Isaiah Rashad, and plenty more. Ctrl debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and has since gone triple Platinum.

Check out S.O.S.’s official album trailer and tracklist down below.