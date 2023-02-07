On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), DC will debut a charming segment titled “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” that will explain how superheroes fall in love. In a new exclusive announcement, DEADLINE reported yesterday (Feb. 6) that Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams will officially be lending their voice acting talents as Hawkgirl and Hawkman, respectively, in their brief cameo during the episode.

The official logline for the special states it “will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.”

“As a ‘Harley Quinn’ fan, I’m thrilled to lend my voice to the special and to team up with my ‘Abbott Elementary’ creative partners, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, and co-star Tyler James Williams for this fun episode,” Brunson said in a statement.

“‘Harley Quinn’ is such a brilliant series and it is an honor to lend my voice to this special. I think the cameo is something both ‘Abbott Elementary’ and DC fans will enjoy,” Williams added.

“Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” was produced by Halpern and Schumacker’s Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Kaley Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Additional voice cast members include Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Michael Ironside, and others.

Brunson had an eventful 2022 filled with many wins. Last May, “Abbott Elementary” was officially crowned as ABC’s new flagship comedy series. The hit TV show went on to collect several accolades, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards, Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, and Best Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards.