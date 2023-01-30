Today (Jan. 30), Billboard announced that award-winning actress and writer Quinta Brunson will host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The event is set to take place on March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. According to the official description, the annual ceremony “recognizes music’s rising and A-List artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.”

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” said Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp, via press release. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

Some highlights viewers can look forward to during the show are Doechii receiving the Rising Star Award and Latto receiving the Powerhouse Award. Additional performances, talent, presenters, and honorees, including the 2023 Woman of the Year Award recipient, will be announced soon.

Brunson had an eventful 2022 filled with several wins. Last May, “Abbott Elementary” was officially crowned as ABC’s new flagship comedy series. The hit TV show went on to collect many accolades, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards, Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, and Best Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

In a recent interview, the BuzzFeed alumna spoke about where she gets her sense of confidence. “I think it’s always been there. I was a very confident kid,” she said. “My parents always taught me to look at people and situations like everything’s equal. Nothing seems too intimidating to not be confident.”