Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Today (Jan. 30), Billboard announced that award-winning actress and writer Quinta Brunson will host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The event is set to take place on March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. According to the official description, the annual ceremony “recognizes music’s rising and A-List artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.”

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” said Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp, via press release. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

Some highlights viewers can look forward to during the show are Doechii receiving the Rising Star Award and Latto receiving the Powerhouse Award. Additional performances, talent, presenters, and honorees, including the 2023 Woman of the Year Award recipient, will be announced soon.

Brunson had an eventful 2022 filled with several wins. Last May, “Abbott Elementary” was officially crowned as ABC’s new flagship comedy series. The hit TV show went on to collect many accolades, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards, Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, and Best Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

In a recent interview, the BuzzFeed alumna spoke about where she gets her sense of confidence. “I think it’s always been there. I was a very confident kid,” she said. “My parents always taught me to look at people and situations like everything’s equal. Nothing seems too intimidating to not be confident.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jaafar Jackson to play his uncle in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi

By Sukii Osborne
  /  01.30.2023

Love Records' Jozzy toasts to life at private LA Safe Spot event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

50 Cent gets season four renewal for "Power Book II: Ghost" and adds Michael Ealy to cast

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Black skateboarders pay their respects to Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Drake wins $1M bet thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Radio legend Rickey Smiley reveals his oldest son has passed away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Damar Hamlin speaks out publicly for first time since collapsing during live football game

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Sixth Memphis police officer disciplined in death of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill celebrate Philadelphia Eagles advancing to the 2023 Super Bowl

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Social media rips Jason Whitlock for blaming Tyre Nichols' death on single Black women

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Grizzlies coach says team and Memphis are hurting after the "senseless" death of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Justin Timberlake honors Tyre Nichols' "peaceful soul" in touching tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Tyre Nichols memorial fund reaches $1 million days after its launch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
Quinta Brunson

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jaafar Jackson to play his uncle in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi

By Sukii Osborne
  /  01.30.2023

Love Records' Jozzy toasts to life at private LA Safe Spot event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

50 Cent gets season four renewal for "Power Book II: Ghost" and adds Michael Ealy to cast

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Black skateboarders pay their respects to Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Drake wins $1M bet thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Radio legend Rickey Smiley reveals his oldest son has passed away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Damar Hamlin speaks out publicly for first time since collapsing during live football game

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Sixth Memphis police officer disciplined in death of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill celebrate Philadelphia Eagles advancing to the 2023 Super Bowl

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Social media rips Jason Whitlock for blaming Tyre Nichols' death on single Black women

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Grizzlies coach says team and Memphis are hurting after the "senseless" death of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Justin Timberlake honors Tyre Nichols' "peaceful soul" in touching tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Tyre Nichols memorial fund reaches $1 million days after its launch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023
View More

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
News

50 Cent reveals Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album

50 Cent said on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” that Dr. Dre wanted “21 Questions” featuring the ...
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.17.2023
View More