Back in July, SZA hopped on Doechii’s well-received “Persuasive” hit and brought the already energetic track to the next level. Over the weekend, the two joined forces again to bring forth the official accompanying visual. Directed by Sara Lacombe, the video exudes sensual confidence as Top Dawg Entertainment’s two powerhouses perform their club-ready collaboration. On the track, SZA added her own special twist to Doechii’s hit:

How does it feel to be alive? Let me break it down ’til it feel right/ How does it feel, I’m so alive and it’s so, devil himself can’t kill the vibe, I’m waitin’ too better get in line, I can’t control this still flow, oh/ Yes, I can’t tell when to stop when I’m on one, oh, how does it feel? I’ll be the boss and pay the price/

Get up off my balls and say the nice/ Get up off that wall and change your life, take you to paradise/ She’s so persuasive (She’s so persuasive) that marijuana (That marijuana)/ She’s so flirtatious (So flirtatious) how does it feel to be you?/ So persuasive (So persua—), that marijuana (Marijua—)

“I created ‘Persuasive’ to uplift people and bring communities together, so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music,” said Doechii about the collaboration. “Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together, it’s a full-circle moment. She really ate! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

The remix can be found on Doechii’s recently released EP she / her / black b**ch, which made landfall last month and sees additional contributions from Rico Nasty and Jst Ray.

Be sure to press play on the official remix of “Persuasive” by Doechii featuring SZA down below.