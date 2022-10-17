Amazon continues to expand its brand and is introducing a new weekly live-streamed concert series, “Amazon Music Live,” hosted by multi-hyphenate entertainer 2 Chainz.

On Monday (Oct. 17), it was announced that Amazon would launch the show on Thursday (Oct. 27), featuring performances by Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown. “Amazon Music Live” kicks off with the Atlanta rapper, who will perform his most recent album, It’s Only Me. Then, Megan and Brown will perform on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, respectively.

The series airs during Thursday night football, which overlaps with the release of new music on Friday. Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing for Amazon Music, said: “Thursday night football is one of the most watched television events in America, and ‘Amazon Music Live’ is an unprecedented moment for us to bring together the best of America’s sport and the biggest pillar of culture—music. And for artists, ‘Amazon Music Live’ represents a brand-new, massive opportunity for them to share their newest music with fans around the world.”

In addition, 2 Chainz released a statement: “Every Thursday night, I’m bringing the biggest and brightest stars in music to the ‘Amazon Music Live’ stage in Los Angeles. We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music, like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown. ‘Amazon Music Live’ is the only place to be for the official Thursday turn-up!”

Each week’s performance will be filmed in front of a live audience, and attendance at the show will be by invitation only through the live events company DICE. Additional “Amazon Music Live“ guests will be revealed periodically throughout the season.

You can watch the full trailer for the new “Amazon Music Live” weekly livestream series featuring 2 Chainz down below: