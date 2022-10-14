Back in 2018, it was announced that Lebron James and Maverick Carter would be remaking the film House Party through their SpringHill production company. Now, the upgraded version of the 90’s classic is nearing an official December release and boasts an ensemble cast led by Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, DC Young Fly, Rotimi, Bill Bellamy, and more.

To get fans prepared, today (Oct. 14) sees the arrival of “2 Step,” a lead single from the soundtrack that comes courtesy of Atlanta’s own 2 Chainz. Borrowing from Kool & the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging” (and, by proxy, Ma$e’s “Feel So Good”), the roughly two-minute offering is the perfect song for getting everyone on the dance floor, complete with catchy bars about Tity Boi’s high-end lifestyle:

“Do Toni got the ladies? Do Toni drive a Mercedes? With the A, like Lil Baby, shoot your a**, like DaBaby, stay out my business, don’t take it personal, you know you work for me, and I don’t work for you, you know I’m blessed with to give and finessin’, lil’ food for thought, but you need to digest it, got a full safe, need a room for the moves I make, I’ve been on my game since Ali Bomaye, wrote my name in cursive on her punani, I’m the one rehearsin’, real one all day, just the same old two-step…”

Back in February, 2 Chainz liberated his seventh studio LP Dope Don’t Sell Itself, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, and more. Since then, he’s continued to remain on the radar by providing verses for the likes of Dreamville, Tink, Tobe Nwigwe, Mozzy, The Game, Symba, The Isley Brothers, and Kid Cudi. Press play on 2 Chainz’s “2 Step” below.