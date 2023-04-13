Mo’Nique is a well-known comedian who jokes about a lot of things, but something she doesn’t play about is her money.

Yesterday (April 12), The Associated Press revealed “The Queens of Comedy” star has sued CBS and Paramount over unpaid royalties from her classic sitcom “The Parkers.”

Filed on behalf of Mo’Nique’s production company Hicks Media, the lawsuit alleged a breach of contract occurred after the entertainment companies “artificially depressed” the show’s lucrativeness to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to her company. “While the series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent [has] not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” the suit noted.

In a statement, the 55-year-old actress said she wants “the contractual compensation that I’ve earned.” Mo’Nique followed up that statement with a post on Instagram that also attached a screenshot of the AP News article. Underneath, she wrote:

“Today, we [have] filed a lawsuit to make sure that we are fairly paid money that we are owed for ‘The Parkers.’ Actors rely on the good faith of Hollywood companies to honor their profit participation agreements. ‘The Parkers’ was a huge success and continues to be a source of revenue through syndication and streaming channels.”

She continued, “To further make my point, the executive producers of ‘The Parkers’ took legal action for the same concerns that I have, and they’ve already settled. Unfortunately, all too often, talent gets kept in the dark. We’re looking forward to shedding some light on the subject. I love us for real!!”

“The Parkers” sitcom was a spin-off of “Moesha” starring singer Brandy. Alongside Mo’Nique, Countess Vaughn, Dorien Wilson, and the late Yvette Wilson starred in the show. The series aired on UPN for five seasons, ending its long TV tenure in 2004. However, fans of the Black-led sitcom can still watch old episodes on Netflix, BET Plus, and other streaming platforms.