Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Mo’Nique is a well-known comedian who jokes about a lot of things, but something she doesn’t play about is her money.

Yesterday (April 12), The Associated Press revealed “The Queens of Comedy” star has sued CBS and Paramount over unpaid royalties from her classic sitcom “The Parkers.”

Filed on behalf of Mo’Nique’s production company Hicks Media, the lawsuit alleged a breach of contract occurred after the entertainment companies “artificially depressed” the show’s lucrativeness to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to her company. “While the series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent [has] not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” the suit noted.

In a statement, the 55-year-old actress said she wants “the contractual compensation that I’ve earned.” Mo’Nique followed up that statement with a post on Instagram that also attached a screenshot of the AP News article. Underneath, she wrote:

“Today, we [have] filed a lawsuit to make sure that we are fairly paid money that we are owed for ‘The Parkers.’ Actors rely on the good faith of Hollywood companies to honor their profit participation agreements. ‘The Parkers’ was a huge success and continues to be a source of revenue through syndication and streaming channels.”

She continued, “To further make my point, the executive producers of ‘The Parkers’ took legal action for the same concerns that I have, and they’ve already settled. Unfortunately, all too often, talent gets kept in the dark. We’re looking forward to shedding some light on the subject. I love us for real!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo’nique (@therealmoworldwide)

“The Parkers” sitcom was a spin-off of “Moesha” starring singer Brandy. Alongside Mo’Nique, Countess Vaughn, Dorien Wilson, and the late Yvette Wilson starred in the show. The series aired on UPN for five seasons, ending its long TV tenure in 2004. However, fans of the Black-led sitcom can still watch old episodes on Netflix, BET Plus, and other streaming platforms.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her storytelling abilities to new heights in “Lady Danger” starring role with 50 Cent

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey's "Who Can I Run To?" cover scores co-sign from Kandi Burruss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

"Freaknik aunties" are shook that NSFW footage will be shown in upcoming documentary

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023

Major developments in Starz's "Power Book II: Ghost" has Twitter ready to lose its s**t

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Freaknik documentary produced by Uncle Luke and Jermaine Dupri coming to Hulu

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Chinese Kitty aspires to work with fellow female rappers like Latto and Coi Leray

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
C
E
Entertainment
H
M
Mo'Nique
P
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her storytelling abilities to new heights in “Lady Danger” starring role with 50 Cent

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey's "Who Can I Run To?" cover scores co-sign from Kandi Burruss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

"Freaknik aunties" are shook that NSFW footage will be shown in upcoming documentary

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023

Major developments in Starz's "Power Book II: Ghost" has Twitter ready to lose its s**t

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Freaknik documentary produced by Uncle Luke and Jermaine Dupri coming to Hulu

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Chinese Kitty aspires to work with fellow female rappers like Latto and Coi Leray

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More