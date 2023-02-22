Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Nicki Minaj is bringing “Queen Radio” back! Earlier today (Feb. 22), the Trinidadian-born rapper and songwriter revealed the news on Instagram after recently sharing moments from her trip to her homeland to perform and partake in Carnival. 

The “Super Freaky Girl” artist returned to the island nation days after she teamed up with fellow Trinidadian artists Machel Montano and Destra for a remix of their soca song “Shake the Place.” While in town, she linked up with both artists and Patrice Roberts for an all-Trini affair. Afterward, she took to social media to share videos of the performance while repping her nation’s flag in the caption.

And now that Minaj has had her taste of home, she is back to business. Posed in a blue and white-striped two-piece bathing suit, she revealed news about her popular show while looking down at a phone. “’Queen Radio’, 3/3 at 3 p.m. PST,” she captioned on IG. “Bad gyal don’t die die die. Hunnit rounds on dat gratata.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

When Minaj initially started “Queen Radio,” she partnered with Apple Music to release the show. However, she announced in March 2022 that her show was slated to return on Amp, a new live audio app developed by Amazon.

In a press release at the time, the invite-only app stated: “Amp is building a home where anyone can create live shows alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. As part of the limited beta, Amp is announcing a slate of upcoming shows from some of the biggest names in music. The undisputed reigning queen of hip hop, Nicki Minaj, will soon bring the highly anticipated return of her radio show, ‘Queen Radio’, to Amp.”

News of “Queen Radio’s” audio app switch came days after Nicki Minaj disclosed that an “official announcement” about her radio show was coming.

“We have a new home. Official announcement coming soon,” she hinted during an exchange with Joe Budden. “I [got to] shoutout Larry Jackson at Apple though, for originally putting the idea on my radar and giving me his blessing to explore new avenues for the show. ‘Queen Radio.’”

