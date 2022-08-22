Nicki Minaj has made history once again.

The legendary rapper’s latest release “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This marks her first solo Hot 100 No. 1 and her third clincher for the spot overall. Minaj’s previous No. 1 records include “Trollz” alongside 6ix9ine and “Say So” with Doja Cat. Both features were released in 2020.

“Super Freaky Girl” samples Rick James’ iconic 1981 song “Super Freak.” Coincidentally, MC Hammer’s 1990 hit “You Can’t Touch This” also samples the record. Minaj’s release is only the 63rd song to debut atop the charts in its 64-year history. The record is also her 21st top-10 single and 124th Hot 100 hit.

With her newly cemented No. 1, Minaj is now the first woman since Lauryn Hill to debut at No. 1. Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” was released in 1998. Since Lauryn Hill’s record, only Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Iggy Azalea have topped the Billboard Hot 100. Cardi B leads the pack with five total No. 1 records.

“Super Freaky Girl” also includes the most pure sales track of any song released in 2022. The song ushered a slew of distinctions for Minaj, including being the first female rapper to reach No. 1 without a video in over two years. Minaj is now the only female artist with the most Top-10 entries on the Hot 100 of all-time.

Other songs on the Hot 100 include Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at No. 2, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” at No. 3, and Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” at No. 4.

Minaj celebrated the achievement with a post on her Instagram account.

Minaj will host the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards later this month alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. She was also named the Video Vanguard Award recipient. Her next track “Drop A Tear” was teased on her socials last week, hinting at a potential performance of the record at the upcoming award show.