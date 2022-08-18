As the big day inches closer, more and more details about this year’s MTV VMAs are rolling in. On Aug. 28, Video Vanguard Award recipients LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj, along with rap sensation Jack Harlow are set to emcee and introduce the biggest moments of the night. The three will take turns announcing the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters, and winners, taking an innovative approach to the traditional “host” gig seen in previous years.

LL Cool J returns to the show as a three-time VMAs nominee. Minaj, who is also set to perform for the first time since 2018, has been nominated 17 times in total and won five VMA awards in her career. The confirmed lineup of performers so far also includes superstars like Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin.

As previously reported by REVOLT, there is a three-way tie between Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X for most nominations received this year, which is seven. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow closely behind with six nominations each.

The VMAs will take place this year in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. Along with the location announcement, Bruce Gillmer (MTV’s president of music, talent, programming, and events and chief content officer of music for Paramount+) shared: “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

Be sure to check back in with REVOLT as more updates about this year’s VMAs continue to be announced. To vote for your favorite artist and get a full list of categories and nominees, you can check out the details over at https://www.mtv.com/vma.