Last night (July 28), Nicki Minaj shared the trailer for her official six-part docuseries, “Nicki.” The video begins with a young Minaj in the streets of New York, freestyling before the fame. For about two minutes, the trailer gives an in-depth look at her road to stardom.

Before dropping the behind-the-scenes look into her life, the “Starships” rapper asked her fans if she should share the footage. “Thinking if I should post this. Hmmm, have the Barbz been good or bad? Do they deserve surprises or nah? Hmm *thinks*,” she joked on her Instagram Stories. The options to choose from were “Yes, post it” and “No, they been actin’ the damn [fool].” It seems “Yes” was the choice with the highest votes because about an hour later the Trinidadian-born artist posted the clip to her social media accounts.

“Coming out SOONER [THAN] YOU THINK,” she began. The “Anaconda” artist continued, “I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work.” Clips show Minaj traveling the world and interacting with fans in different cities. The caption adds, “As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before [and] I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

While Minaj has yet to give an official release date, we do have other major projects to be on the lookout for. The “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper recently announced she’s bringing back Queen Radio. Last week she revealed the wildly popular show would return on Aug. 11. While speaking with podcaster Joe Budden in March, Minaj shared that instead of Queen Radio continuing on Apple Music, it would return on a new app called Amp. That’s not all we have to look forward to, Minaj’s new single “Freaky Girl” drops on Aug. 12.