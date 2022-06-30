Nicki Minaj is the latest hitmaker to join the Rap Snacks family. Today (June 30), People dropped an exclusive announcement highlighting the “Barbie Tingz” rapper’s new flavor. The tasty treat will pay homage to the songstress and her fanbase. Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips simultaneously reps Minaj (who often refers to herself as “Barbie”) and her fiercely loyal “Barbz” fans.

In the past, Rap Snacks have partnered with major artists like Migos, Lil Baby and Rick Ross. The Wingstop-affiliated rapper has a Sweet Chili Lemon Pepper flavor. Lil Boosie has also teamed up with the brand for a spicy Louisiana Heat flavor. The Black-owned business offers other snacks such as noodles and popcorn, even “Oowee Lemonade.” Rap Snacks are carried at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores throughout the nation and can be purchased online as well.

The brand’s CEO James Lindsay released a statement saying, “Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You’re talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well.” He continued, “It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership.”

This isn’t the only recent major brand deal for the “Blick Blick” rapper. Last month, Maxim named Minaj their creative director. The decision was a way to encourage more women to get involved in the world of sports betting. “Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand,” MaximBet CEO Daniel Graetzer said at the time.

With Minaj headlining the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans this weekend, the award-winning artist has a lot on her plate — but we’re sure she’ll always have enough room for Rap Snacks’ Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips.

Oh y'all didn't know? @NICKIMINAJ is officially with the Rap Snacks family!!! She makes her own rules and so do we. #Barbz where you at!? #rapsnackstakeover https://t.co/LaRFIzRhaw — Official Rap Snacks (@RapSnacksNow) June 30, 2022