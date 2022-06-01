The rap Queen just added a new title to her resume, creative director. Yesterday (May 31), Maxim announced that Nicki Minaj would be taking on the role, which comes with a multi-year, global partnership with MaximBet.

Maxim intends to utilize Minaj’s star power to encourage more women to get involved in the world of sports betting.

The Trinidadian-born rapper’s job duties will include working with MaximBet on fan experiences, parties, merchandise and partnerships. Minaj, who is said to be a huge sports fan, will bring all of these components together to blend entertainment, sports, celebrity and betting.

“I am so proud & excited to be the newest @MaximBetUSA investor, advisor and first global ambassador & creative director of Maxim,” the award-winning rapper said in a tweet from yesterday. “Make way for the Queen of lifestyle sports betting. Get ready for the best parties & more,” she added.

Minaj continued with her excitement for the partnership by posting a couple of videos of herself swimming in a pool sporting a pink MaximBET swimsuit and sleek ponytail.

CEO of MaximBet Daniel Graetzer was thrilled about her new position. “Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman,” he said.

“Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream,” he continued.

In addition to her new title as creative director, Minaj also has an upcoming tour as well as an album, NM5.

