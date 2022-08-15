50 Cent appeared on “The Breakfast Club” on Monday (Aug. 15) and revealed Mo’Nique called him out during her Las Vegas set during Super Bowl weekend. She insisted that he put an end to his long-standing public feud with Floyd Mayweather, who was also in attendance.

The former friends and The Money Team boxing promotions business partners have been taking jabs back-and-forth at each other since falling out in 2012. But according to the hip hop mogul, Mo spent “about 10 minutes on me and Floyd.” 50 explained why the pair wasn’t in a rush to bury the hatchet. The G-Unit head honcho said, “He don’t need me, I don’t need him. Me and him get into an argument and it can go on for a lot longer because we don’t really need each other.”

The “Power” executive producer and star confirmed that he spoke to Floyd and they apologized to each other. “Yo, why it take so long for you to pull up on me fam?” 50 said recalling their initial conversation. He added, “Crazy… why you say all that stuff about me? Whatchu been doing?” The “Best Friend” rapper previewed the reconciliation while promoting his upcoming annual Tycoon Weekend in Houston. He posted a picture of Mayweather and captioned the photo, “Yeah Champ said he gonna pull up on me for Tycoon, so you know we gonna go crazy. Big bags coming out TMT floydmayweather BOOM.”

The duo were great friends until they fell out over business disagreements. During a conversation on the “Champside” podcast, Mayweather elaborated on their dispute. The undefeated boxer said, “You can’t hang out with me every day for years then all of a sudden if I don’t give you half of my company you’re like, ‘You’re dumb, you’re stupid, you can’t do this and you can’t do that.’ But if I can’t do all these things, why are you hanging around with me? That’s all I’m trying to add.”