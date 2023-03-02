Michael B. Jordan finally has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Yesterday (March 1), the Creed III actor and director was joined by family and friends at the unveiling of his name being cemented on the historical landmark, a major milestone in his TV/film career. His latest co-star, Jonathan Majors, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler were in attendance as guest speakers, and Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, emceed the live-streamed event.

“My emotions are actually all over the place,” Jordan informed Entertainment Tonight at the ceremony. “I’m seeing so many people that I want to kind of get to, and hug, and connect with, and show my appreciation. I want to give the love right back, you know? But then I’m also just taking a moment to just be like, ‘Damn. OK, wow, that happened. I’m here!'”

“I didn’t think it would hit me this much, but as it all started to come together and we start to see it, and reality starts to set in, the importance [and] the weight of the moment… you really realize it,” he added.

Jordan began acting at 12 in a 1999 episode of “The Sopranos.” Two years later, Jordan made his film debut in the sports drama/comedy Hardball. It wasn’t until 2022 that the New Jersey native broke out into the industry after portraying Wallace in the first season of the HBO series “The Wire,” alongside the late actor Michael Kenneth Williams. Since then, Jordan has become a box-office success with roles in movies such as Marvel’s Black Panther, Without Remorse, Just Mercy, and taking on the helm as the leading man of the Creed film franchise.

On Feb. 28, via a press release, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shared her thoughts on the newest member of the W.O.F. “Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen,” she said. “To think that this star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us, he changed his mind, and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

The prestigious recognition comes ahead of Jordan’s film directorial debut in Creed III, set to hit theaters on March 3.